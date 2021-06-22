Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 687.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,868 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $458.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $442.62. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $466.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $5,106,288 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.