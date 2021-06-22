Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $6.76 Million Position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 679,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,763,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth $199,000.

NASDAQ GSEVU opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

