Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 202,080 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 64.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,080 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Centene by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Centene by 4.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Centene by 28.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Centene by 35.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Centene by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CNC. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

CNC opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.76. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.