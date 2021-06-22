Needham & Company LLC Boosts DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $195.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s current price.

DASH has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $173.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.07. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09. The firm has a market cap of $56.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $6,472,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,037,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,934,911 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $7,426,893,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DoorDash by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DoorDash by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,768 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,258,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,027,000 after acquiring an additional 507,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

