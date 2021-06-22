Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 44.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,055 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LORL. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,099,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,482,000 after acquiring an additional 62,251 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $852,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 24,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Loral Space & Communications Inc. alerts:

LORL opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.87. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $50.85.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LORL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL).

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.