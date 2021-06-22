Arion (ARION) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Arion has a market capitalization of $26,852.87 and approximately $4.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arion has traded 52.6% lower against the US dollar. One Arion coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00046862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00113515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00153933 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,812.47 or 1.00596147 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003109 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 14,150,299 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.