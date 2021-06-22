Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MAXR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.18.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.36. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Biggs C. Porter acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,900 shares of company stock worth $204,900 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,655,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,977,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after purchasing an additional 151,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

