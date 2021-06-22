UGI (NYSE:UGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

UGI (NYSE:UGI)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $43.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $39.00. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.09% from the company’s previous close.

UGI stock opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.23. UGI has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $48.20.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UGI will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,085.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in UGI in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

