Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup cut Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Pennon Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

PEGRY opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. Pennon Group has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $34.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.