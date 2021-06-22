Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HKXCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing alerts:

Shares of HKXCY opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.23. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $74.21.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.