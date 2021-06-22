Blair William & Co. IL Sells 5,816 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 242,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,493,000 after buying an additional 32,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Xylem by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,609,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,223,000 after acquiring an additional 107,684 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Xylem by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 4.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Xylem by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 93,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $116.33 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.92 and a 12 month high of $121.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,953 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.17.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

