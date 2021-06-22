Comparing Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Cyren alerts:

This table compares Cyren and Paylocity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyren -52.71% -96.63% -25.50% Paylocity 10.67% 15.28% 2.64%

Cyren has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paylocity has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cyren and Paylocity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyren $36.39 million 1.42 -$17.26 million N/A N/A Paylocity $561.33 million 17.94 $64.46 million $1.24 149.06

Paylocity has higher revenue and earnings than Cyren.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cyren and Paylocity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyren 0 0 0 0 N/A Paylocity 0 6 6 0 2.50

Paylocity has a consensus target price of $199.07, suggesting a potential upside of 7.70%. Given Paylocity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paylocity is more favorable than Cyren.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.7% of Cyren shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Paylocity shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.8% of Cyren shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of Paylocity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Paylocity beats Cyren on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyren Company Profile

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats. The company provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine that is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats. It also provides Cyren threat intelligence data products, which include real-time phishing intelligence, malware file intelligence, IP reputation intelligence, malware URL intelligence, and Zombie host intelligence for threat detection, threat hunting, and incident response. In addition, the company offers Cyren enterprise email security products, including Cyren Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; Cyren Inbox Security, an anti-phishing and remediation product for Microsoft 365; and Cyren Threat InDepth, a threat intelligence that allows enterprise security teams and executives to gain a view of evolving email-borne threats and make decisions to mitigate them. It sells its products through direct and indirect channels, including distributors, value added resellers, and managed service providers to enterprise customers and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Commtouch Software Ltd. and changed its name to Cyren Ltd. in January 2014. Cyren Ltd. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management. It also provides Workforce Management module for time and attendance and scheduling functionality, enabling clients to collect hourly data for employees, improve productivity, and help organizations control labor costs; Benefits modules, which offers benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes. In addition, the company offers third-party administrative services for clients designed to modernize the administration of flexible spending accounts, health savings accounts, transportation management accounts, premium only plans, and health reimbursement arrangements for their employees. Further, it provides implementation and training, client, and tax and regulatory services. The company sells its products through sales representatives. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.