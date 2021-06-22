Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on WBT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.
NYSE:WBT opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. Welbilt has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 219.64 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 224.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welbilt in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt in the first quarter valued at $80,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Welbilt
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
