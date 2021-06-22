$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $94.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.91. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $106.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $124,745,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,534,000 after buying an additional 941,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,255,000 after buying an additional 487,579 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,813,000 after acquiring an additional 162,700 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2,126.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,551,000 after acquiring an additional 155,638 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.