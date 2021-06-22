Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.240-1.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. On average, analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 218.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPRT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

