Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 30,428 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 748,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 299,097 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 488,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,182,000 after buying an additional 2,580,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $11.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

