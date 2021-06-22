Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $9.06 Million Investment in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,115,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,055,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.29% of VEON as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VEON by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819,575 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 11.6% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 74,053,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,936 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in VEON by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,964,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after buying an additional 3,619,813 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in VEON by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,621,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after buying an additional 1,537,674 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in VEON by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,929,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,464,000 after buying an additional 840,483 shares during the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.98.

VEON stock opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. VEON Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $1.90.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that VEON Ltd. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

