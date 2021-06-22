Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,207,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501,613 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.06% of Eventbrite worth $115,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,798,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,317 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,908,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,618,000 after buying an additional 399,332 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,689,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,678,000 after buying an additional 314,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eventbrite by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,586,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,808,000 after buying an additional 1,738,421 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter worth about $41,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday, February 28th.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

In related news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $933,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

