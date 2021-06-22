Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 913 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,056% compared to the average daily volume of 79 put options.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Shares of PKG opened at $135.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.07. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

