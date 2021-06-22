Zacks: Analysts Expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Will Announce Earnings of $4.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) will announce earnings of $4.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.01. RenaissanceRe reported earnings of $4.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full-year earnings of $10.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $11.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $16.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.88 to $18.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

Shares of RNR opened at $144.52 on Friday. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $142.61 and a 52-week high of $191.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNR. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

