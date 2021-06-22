Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 1,013 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,001% compared to the typical volume of 92 call options.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.38.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

In other news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $246,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,206.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

MDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MDU Resources Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

