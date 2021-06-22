DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Position Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,990 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $25,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,989,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,321 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $193,617,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in DaVita by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 660,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,630,000 after buying an additional 98,456 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after buying an additional 219,020 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,705.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $3,306,417.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,716 shares in the company, valued at $48,608,849.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,501. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVA opened at $124.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.51. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.30 and a twelve month high of $129.59.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

