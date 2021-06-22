Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 4,285.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,340,000 after acquiring an additional 601,592 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,612,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,393,000 after acquiring an additional 59,675 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 54.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,491 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,672,000 after acquiring an additional 46,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

