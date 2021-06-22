Federated Hermes Inc. Has $27.87 Million Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 942,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,761 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $27,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,545 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,391,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,471,000 after purchasing an additional 411,200 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,587,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,701,000 after purchasing an additional 477,245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,270 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

