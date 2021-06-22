Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 247,984 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 31.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,045,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,984 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $220,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 231.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,778,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,650,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,951,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,082,000 after purchasing an additional 397,769 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 394,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $267.16 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $160.01 and a 12-month high of $268.52. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.34.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.50.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

