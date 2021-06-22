Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $248.28 Million Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,003,826 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 144,969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.82% of Xilinx worth $248,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $127.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.41 and a 52 week high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

