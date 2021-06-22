Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,805 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 131.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,062,000 after buying an additional 62,227 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 35.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 38,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,768,000 after purchasing an additional 17,109 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $103.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

