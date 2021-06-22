Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $861,000 in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Premier Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,717,000 after acquiring an additional 50,185 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 108,770 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Premier Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 236,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Premier Financial by 125.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 23,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

PFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

PFC stock opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.93.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $82.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

