Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,209 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 314.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $312.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.83. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.74 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

