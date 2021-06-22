Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,891 ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $2,087,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $637,625.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ArcBest stock opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $93.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.36. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. ArcBest’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARCB shares. Vertical Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.15.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

