Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $697,000 in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.18% of Rocky Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCKY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 513,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,855 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17,831 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,902. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,537,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,813. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RCKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Rocky Brands stock opened at $55.34 on Tuesday. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

