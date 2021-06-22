Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,793 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of MCY opened at $60.32 on Tuesday. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.52. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. Mercury General had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $951.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.67%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

