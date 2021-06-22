Citigroup Inc. Buys 3,829 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.18% of Allegion worth $20,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 4,115.4% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $137.77 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $94.01 and a twelve month high of $144.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,233 shares of company stock worth $1,151,421 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.