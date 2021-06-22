Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 924,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,806 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $19,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,257 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,506.0% in the first quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,271,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,700 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MPW opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.48. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

