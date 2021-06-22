Citigroup Inc. Purchases 9,730 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.19% of Elastic worth $19,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Elastic by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

ESTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Shares of ESTC opened at $145.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.18 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a one year low of $80.18 and a one year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 840 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $112,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,231.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,219 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.