Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 180,081 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,318,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,081 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $142,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,693 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,351,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,123,000 after purchasing an additional 232,656 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,325 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Newell Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,143,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,733,000 after purchasing an additional 35,365 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

