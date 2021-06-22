Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,956 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.88% of ITT worth $147,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $89.55 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $101.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.69.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

