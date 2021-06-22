Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases New Stake in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 462,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCL. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Caledonia Mining by 319.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the first quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.81. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $29.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $28.13 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

