Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $13.46 Million in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 219,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,455,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $2,779,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $23,139,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DKNG. Guggenheim began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.61. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $34,029,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,528,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,987,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,872,655 shares of company stock valued at $92,647,775. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

