Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,612 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 41.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,925,000 after buying an additional 197,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 91.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 104,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after buying an additional 49,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $166.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.50. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

