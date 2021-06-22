Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 581 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $185,113,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $63,791,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,109,000 after acquiring an additional 144,903 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,334,000 after acquiring an additional 87,379 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,867,000 after purchasing an additional 78,694 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815 over the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GWW opened at $445.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.60. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $291.22 and a twelve month high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.85.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

