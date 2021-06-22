Bp Plc Has $639,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,892 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,173 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $85.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

