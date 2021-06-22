PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Position Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,414 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $20,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 22,440 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total transaction of $933,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $71,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,035. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PD shares. Cowen started coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.42.

Shares of PD stock opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.72.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

