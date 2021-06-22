Westpac Banking Corp Sells 8,455 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,455 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 84.4% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in NRG Energy by 227.0% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.53. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

