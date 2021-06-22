West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 97.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 115.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,958,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $357.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.02 and a 52 week high of $358.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.19.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

