Westpac Banking Corp Sells 164,123 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 84.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164,123 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 62,012 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 105,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 37,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,298,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,404,000 after buying an additional 217,038 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 899,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,824,000 after buying an additional 644,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

VNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

