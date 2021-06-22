Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.35% of PRA Group worth $22,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PRA Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 81.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

In related news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $260,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,404.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,911 shares of company stock worth $646,593 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

PRAA stock opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $47.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.43.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. PRA Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

