Bank of Montreal Can Has $22.24 Million Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215,327 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in UDR were worth $22,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 97,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 15.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 539,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 72,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,693,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,099,000 after purchasing an additional 107,555 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 15.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,663,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,800. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.08. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

