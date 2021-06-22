Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $416,000 Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Shake Shack were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHAK. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $1,071,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $94.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.50 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.50.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.83.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $388,905 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

