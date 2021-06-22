Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 80,406 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,406 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,500,044.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 135,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 135,004 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $2,071,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 356,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,789,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $102,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,536 shares of company stock worth $6,855,069. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

